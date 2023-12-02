Saturday's game features the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) and the USC Trojans (5-2) facing off at MGM Grand Garden Arena (on December 2) at 10:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-70 victory for Gonzaga, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

USC vs. Gonzaga Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

USC vs. Gonzaga Score Prediction

Prediction: Gonzaga 74, USC 70

Spread & Total Prediction for USC vs. Gonzaga

Computer Predicted Spread: Gonzaga (-3.7)

Gonzaga (-3.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.6

USC is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Gonzaga's 2-3-0 ATS record. The Trojans are 4-1-0 and the Bulldogs are 2-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

USC Performance Insights

The Trojans outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game (scoring 79.3 points per game to rank 97th in college basketball while allowing 68.7 per outing to rank 139th in college basketball) and have a +74 scoring differential overall.

USC records 33.1 rebounds per game (185th in college basketball) while conceding 31.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.2 boards per game.

USC makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball) at a 38.5% rate (33rd in college basketball), compared to the 7.9 its opponents make while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc.

The Trojans average 98.7 points per 100 possessions (100th in college basketball), while allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions (95th in college basketball).

USC and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Trojans commit 13.1 per game (263rd in college basketball) and force 12.1 (183rd in college basketball action).

Gonzaga Performance Insights

The Bulldogs' +110 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 83.0 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 64.7 per outing (59th in college basketball).

Gonzaga ranks 13th in the country at 40.0 rebounds per game. That's 12.0 more than the 28.0 its opponents average.

Gonzaga knocks down 6.3 three-pointers per game (271st in college basketball) at a 30.9% rate (265th in college basketball), compared to the 5.3 its opponents make, shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc.

Gonzaga has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (168th in college basketball) while forcing 11.0 (269th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.