Week 14 Big Sky Scores & Results
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Big Sky teams were in action for four games in the Week 14 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Sacramento State vs. South Dakota | North Dakota State vs. Montana State | Delaware vs. Montana | Southern Illinois vs. Idaho
Week 14 Big Sky Results
South Dakota 34 Sacramento State 24
South Dakota Leaders
- Passing: Aidan Bouman (11-for-16, 174 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Charles Pierre Jr. (13 ATT, 123 YDS)
- Receiving: JJ Galbreath (2 TAR, 1 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD)
Sacramento State Leaders
- Passing: Carson Camp (14-for-23, 168 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Marcus Fulcher (14 ATT, 63 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Anderson Grover (5 TAR, 3 REC, 79 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|South Dakota
|Sacramento State
|368
|Total Yards
|350
|174
|Passing Yards
|202
|194
|Rushing Yards
|148
|1
|Turnovers
|2
North Dakota State 35 Montana State 34
North Dakota State Leaders
- Passing: Cam Miller (5-for-13, 66 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: TaMerik Williams (11 ATT, 162 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Eli Green (6 TAR, 4 REC, 63 YDS)
Montana State Leaders
- Passing: Tommy Mellott (13-for-17, 204 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Mellott (18 ATT, 151 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Ty McCullouch (4 TAR, 4 REC, 92 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Montana State
|North Dakota State
|509
|Total Yards
|374
|230
|Passing Yards
|78
|279
|Rushing Yards
|296
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Montana 49 Delaware 19
Montana Leaders
- Passing: Clifton McDowell (10-for-19, 186 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Nick Ostmo (10 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Keelan White (7 TAR, 4 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)
Delaware Leaders
- Passing: Ryan O'Connor (17-for-36, 197 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Marcus Yarns (8 ATT, 68 YDS)
- Receiving: Joshua Youngblood (15 TAR, 9 REC, 78 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Montana
|Delaware
|389
|Total Yards
|347
|186
|Passing Yards
|236
|203
|Rushing Yards
|111
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Idaho 20 Southern Illinois 17
Idaho Leaders
- Passing: Gevani McCoy (15-for-23, 182 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Anthony Woods (18 ATT, 68 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Hayden Hatten (7 TAR, 6 REC, 111 YDS)
Southern Illinois Leaders
- Passing: Nic Baker (20-for-34, 198 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Romeir Elliott (17 ATT, 91 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Vinson Davis (4 TAR, 4 REC, 54 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Idaho
|Southern Illinois
|287
|Total Yards
|314
|182
|Passing Yards
|198
|105
|Rushing Yards
|116
|2
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's Big Sky Games
Furman Paladins at Montana Grizzlies
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, December 8
- Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Favorite: -
Albany (NY) Great Danes at Idaho Vandals
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 9
- Venue: Kibbie Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
