Big Sky teams were in action for four games in the Week 14 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Sacramento State vs. South Dakota | North Dakota State vs. Montana State | Delaware vs. Montana | Southern Illinois vs. Idaho

Week 14 Big Sky Results

South Dakota 34 Sacramento State 24

South Dakota Leaders

  • Passing: Aidan Bouman (11-for-16, 174 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Charles Pierre Jr. (13 ATT, 123 YDS)
  • Receiving: JJ Galbreath (2 TAR, 1 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD)

Sacramento State Leaders

  • Passing: Carson Camp (14-for-23, 168 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Marcus Fulcher (14 ATT, 63 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Anderson Grover (5 TAR, 3 REC, 79 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

South DakotaSacramento State
368Total Yards350
174Passing Yards202
194Rushing Yards148
1Turnovers2

North Dakota State 35 Montana State 34

North Dakota State Leaders

  • Passing: Cam Miller (5-for-13, 66 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: TaMerik Williams (11 ATT, 162 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Eli Green (6 TAR, 4 REC, 63 YDS)

Montana State Leaders

  • Passing: Tommy Mellott (13-for-17, 204 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Mellott (18 ATT, 151 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Ty McCullouch (4 TAR, 4 REC, 92 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Montana StateNorth Dakota State
509Total Yards374
230Passing Yards78
279Rushing Yards296
1Turnovers0

Montana 49 Delaware 19

Montana Leaders

  • Passing: Clifton McDowell (10-for-19, 186 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Nick Ostmo (10 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Keelan White (7 TAR, 4 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)

Delaware Leaders

  • Passing: Ryan O'Connor (17-for-36, 197 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Marcus Yarns (8 ATT, 68 YDS)
  • Receiving: Joshua Youngblood (15 TAR, 9 REC, 78 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

MontanaDelaware
389Total Yards347
186Passing Yards236
203Rushing Yards111
1Turnovers2

Idaho 20 Southern Illinois 17

Idaho Leaders

  • Passing: Gevani McCoy (15-for-23, 182 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Anthony Woods (18 ATT, 68 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Hayden Hatten (7 TAR, 6 REC, 111 YDS)

Southern Illinois Leaders

  • Passing: Nic Baker (20-for-34, 198 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Romeir Elliott (17 ATT, 91 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Vinson Davis (4 TAR, 4 REC, 54 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

IdahoSouthern Illinois
287Total Yards314
182Passing Yards198
105Rushing Yards116
2Turnovers2

Next Week's Big Sky Games

Furman Paladins at Montana Grizzlies

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Date: Friday, December 8
  • Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Favorite: -

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Idaho Vandals

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 9
  • Venue: Kibbie Dome
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

