Big Sky teams were in action for four games in the Week 14 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Sacramento State vs. South Dakota | North Dakota State vs. Montana State | Delaware vs. Montana | Southern Illinois vs. Idaho

Week 14 Big Sky Results

South Dakota 34 Sacramento State 24

South Dakota Leaders

Passing: Aidan Bouman (11-for-16, 174 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Aidan Bouman (11-for-16, 174 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Charles Pierre Jr. (13 ATT, 123 YDS)

Charles Pierre Jr. (13 ATT, 123 YDS) Receiving: JJ Galbreath (2 TAR, 1 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD)

Sacramento State Leaders

Passing: Carson Camp (14-for-23, 168 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Carson Camp (14-for-23, 168 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Marcus Fulcher (14 ATT, 63 YDS, 2 TDs)

Marcus Fulcher (14 ATT, 63 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Anderson Grover (5 TAR, 3 REC, 79 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

South Dakota Sacramento State 368 Total Yards 350 174 Passing Yards 202 194 Rushing Yards 148 1 Turnovers 2

North Dakota State 35 Montana State 34

North Dakota State Leaders

Passing: Cam Miller (5-for-13, 66 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Cam Miller (5-for-13, 66 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: TaMerik Williams (11 ATT, 162 YDS, 2 TDs)

TaMerik Williams (11 ATT, 162 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Eli Green (6 TAR, 4 REC, 63 YDS)

Montana State Leaders

Passing: Tommy Mellott (13-for-17, 204 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Tommy Mellott (13-for-17, 204 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Mellott (18 ATT, 151 YDS, 2 TDs)

Mellott (18 ATT, 151 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Ty McCullouch (4 TAR, 4 REC, 92 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Montana State North Dakota State 509 Total Yards 374 230 Passing Yards 78 279 Rushing Yards 296 1 Turnovers 0

Montana 49 Delaware 19

Montana Leaders

Passing: Clifton McDowell (10-for-19, 186 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Clifton McDowell (10-for-19, 186 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Nick Ostmo (10 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD)

Nick Ostmo (10 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Keelan White (7 TAR, 4 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)

Delaware Leaders

Passing: Ryan O'Connor (17-for-36, 197 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Ryan O'Connor (17-for-36, 197 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Marcus Yarns (8 ATT, 68 YDS)

Marcus Yarns (8 ATT, 68 YDS) Receiving: Joshua Youngblood (15 TAR, 9 REC, 78 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Montana Delaware 389 Total Yards 347 186 Passing Yards 236 203 Rushing Yards 111 1 Turnovers 2

Idaho 20 Southern Illinois 17

Idaho Leaders

Passing: Gevani McCoy (15-for-23, 182 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Gevani McCoy (15-for-23, 182 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Anthony Woods (18 ATT, 68 YDS, 1 TD)

Anthony Woods (18 ATT, 68 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Hayden Hatten (7 TAR, 6 REC, 111 YDS)

Southern Illinois Leaders

Passing: Nic Baker (20-for-34, 198 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Nic Baker (20-for-34, 198 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Romeir Elliott (17 ATT, 91 YDS, 2 TDs)

Romeir Elliott (17 ATT, 91 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Vinson Davis (4 TAR, 4 REC, 54 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Idaho Southern Illinois 287 Total Yards 314 182 Passing Yards 198 105 Rushing Yards 116 2 Turnovers 2

Next Week's Big Sky Games

Furman Paladins at Montana Grizzlies

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Venue: Washington-Grizzly Stadium

Washington-Grizzly Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Favorite: -

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Idaho Vandals

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Venue: Kibbie Dome

Kibbie Dome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

