Looking to see how the three games with CAA teams played out in Week 14 of the college football schedule?. Keep reading for the top performers and results from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

Youngstown State vs. Villanova | Richmond vs. Albany (NY) | Delaware vs. Montana

Week 14 CAA Results

Villanova 45 Youngstown State 28

Villanova Leaders

  • Passing: Connor Watkins (12-for-21, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jalen Jackson (11 ATT, 81 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Jaylan Sanchez (6 TAR, 2 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)

Youngstown State Leaders

  • Passing: Mitch Davidson (27-for-44, 287 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Dra Rushton (13 ATT, 48 YDS)
  • Receiving: Max Tomczak (11 TAR, 9 REC, 105 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

VillanovaYoungstown State
466Total Yards369
275Passing Yards287
191Rushing Yards82
1Turnovers2

Albany (NY) 41 Richmond 13

Albany (NY) Leaders

  • Passing: Reese Poffenbarger (12-for-23, 170 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Griffin Woodell (13 ATT, 96 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Julian Hicks (9 TAR, 5 REC, 61 YDS)

Richmond Leaders

  • Passing: Camden Coleman (15-for-20, 186 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Savon Smith (12 ATT, 23 YDS)
  • Receiving: Nick DeGennaro (15 TAR, 13 REC, 120 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Albany (NY)Richmond
311Total Yards314
170Passing Yards276
141Rushing Yards38
1Turnovers3

Montana 49 Delaware 19

Montana Leaders

  • Passing: Clifton McDowell (10-for-19, 186 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Nick Ostmo (10 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Keelan White (7 TAR, 4 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)

Delaware Leaders

  • Passing: Ryan O'Connor (17-for-36, 197 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Marcus Yarns (8 ATT, 68 YDS)
  • Receiving: Joshua Youngblood (15 TAR, 9 REC, 78 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

MontanaDelaware
389Total Yards347
186Passing Yards236
203Rushing Yards111
1Turnovers2

Next Week's CAA Games

Villanova Wildcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 9
  • Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Favorite: -

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Idaho Vandals

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 9
  • Venue: Kibbie Dome
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

