Looking to see how the three games with CAA teams played out in Week 14 of the college football schedule?. Keep reading for the top performers and results from all of those games.

Youngstown State vs. Villanova | Richmond vs. Albany (NY) | Delaware vs. Montana

Week 14 CAA Results

Villanova 45 Youngstown State 28

Villanova Leaders

Passing: Connor Watkins (12-for-21, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Connor Watkins (12-for-21, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Jalen Jackson (11 ATT, 81 YDS, 2 TDs)

Jalen Jackson (11 ATT, 81 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jaylan Sanchez (6 TAR, 2 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)

Youngstown State Leaders

Passing: Mitch Davidson (27-for-44, 287 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)

Mitch Davidson (27-for-44, 287 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Dra Rushton (13 ATT, 48 YDS)

Dra Rushton (13 ATT, 48 YDS) Receiving: Max Tomczak (11 TAR, 9 REC, 105 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Villanova Youngstown State 466 Total Yards 369 275 Passing Yards 287 191 Rushing Yards 82 1 Turnovers 2

Albany (NY) 41 Richmond 13

Albany (NY) Leaders

Passing: Reese Poffenbarger (12-for-23, 170 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Reese Poffenbarger (12-for-23, 170 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Griffin Woodell (13 ATT, 96 YDS, 1 TD)

Griffin Woodell (13 ATT, 96 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Julian Hicks (9 TAR, 5 REC, 61 YDS)

Richmond Leaders

Passing: Camden Coleman (15-for-20, 186 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Camden Coleman (15-for-20, 186 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Savon Smith (12 ATT, 23 YDS)

Savon Smith (12 ATT, 23 YDS) Receiving: Nick DeGennaro (15 TAR, 13 REC, 120 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Albany (NY) Richmond 311 Total Yards 314 170 Passing Yards 276 141 Rushing Yards 38 1 Turnovers 3

Montana 49 Delaware 19

Montana Leaders

Passing: Clifton McDowell (10-for-19, 186 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Clifton McDowell (10-for-19, 186 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Nick Ostmo (10 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD)

Nick Ostmo (10 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Keelan White (7 TAR, 4 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)

Delaware Leaders

Passing: Ryan O'Connor (17-for-36, 197 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Ryan O'Connor (17-for-36, 197 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Marcus Yarns (8 ATT, 68 YDS)

Marcus Yarns (8 ATT, 68 YDS) Receiving: Joshua Youngblood (15 TAR, 9 REC, 78 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Montana Delaware 389 Total Yards 347 186 Passing Yards 236 203 Rushing Yards 111 1 Turnovers 2

Next Week's CAA Games

Villanova Wildcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: -

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Idaho Vandals

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Venue: Kibbie Dome

Kibbie Dome TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

