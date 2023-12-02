Week 14 CAA Scores & Results
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to see how the three games with CAA teams played out in Week 14 of the college football schedule?. Keep reading for the top performers and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Youngstown State vs. Villanova | Richmond vs. Albany (NY) | Delaware vs. Montana
Week 14 CAA Results
Villanova 45 Youngstown State 28
Villanova Leaders
- Passing: Connor Watkins (12-for-21, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jalen Jackson (11 ATT, 81 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jaylan Sanchez (6 TAR, 2 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)
Youngstown State Leaders
- Passing: Mitch Davidson (27-for-44, 287 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Dra Rushton (13 ATT, 48 YDS)
- Receiving: Max Tomczak (11 TAR, 9 REC, 105 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Villanova
|Youngstown State
|466
|Total Yards
|369
|275
|Passing Yards
|287
|191
|Rushing Yards
|82
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Albany (NY) 41 Richmond 13
Albany (NY) Leaders
- Passing: Reese Poffenbarger (12-for-23, 170 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Griffin Woodell (13 ATT, 96 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Julian Hicks (9 TAR, 5 REC, 61 YDS)
Richmond Leaders
- Passing: Camden Coleman (15-for-20, 186 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Savon Smith (12 ATT, 23 YDS)
- Receiving: Nick DeGennaro (15 TAR, 13 REC, 120 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Albany (NY)
|Richmond
|311
|Total Yards
|314
|170
|Passing Yards
|276
|141
|Rushing Yards
|38
|1
|Turnovers
|3
Montana 49 Delaware 19
Montana Leaders
- Passing: Clifton McDowell (10-for-19, 186 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Nick Ostmo (10 ATT, 64 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Keelan White (7 TAR, 4 REC, 88 YDS, 1 TD)
Delaware Leaders
- Passing: Ryan O'Connor (17-for-36, 197 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Marcus Yarns (8 ATT, 68 YDS)
- Receiving: Joshua Youngblood (15 TAR, 9 REC, 78 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Montana
|Delaware
|389
|Total Yards
|347
|186
|Passing Yards
|236
|203
|Rushing Yards
|111
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's CAA Games
Villanova Wildcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 9
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: -
Albany (NY) Great Danes at Idaho Vandals
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 9
- Venue: Kibbie Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
