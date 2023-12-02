Week 14 MVFC Scores & Results
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Week 14 of the college football slate included five games featuring MVFC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Youngstown State vs. Villanova | Sacramento State vs. South Dakota | Mercer vs. South Dakota State | North Dakota State vs. Montana State | Southern Illinois vs. Idaho
Week 14 MVFC Results
Villanova 45 Youngstown State 28
Villanova Leaders
- Passing: Connor Watkins (12-for-21, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jalen Jackson (11 ATT, 81 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jaylan Sanchez (6 TAR, 2 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)
Youngstown State Leaders
- Passing: Mitch Davidson (27-for-44, 287 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Dra Rushton (13 ATT, 48 YDS)
- Receiving: Max Tomczak (11 TAR, 9 REC, 105 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Villanova
|Youngstown State
|466
|Total Yards
|369
|275
|Passing Yards
|287
|191
|Rushing Yards
|82
|1
|Turnovers
|2
South Dakota 34 Sacramento State 24
South Dakota Leaders
- Passing: Aidan Bouman (11-for-16, 174 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Charles Pierre Jr. (13 ATT, 123 YDS)
- Receiving: JJ Galbreath (2 TAR, 1 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD)
Sacramento State Leaders
- Passing: Carson Camp (14-for-23, 168 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Marcus Fulcher (14 ATT, 63 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Anderson Grover (5 TAR, 3 REC, 79 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|South Dakota
|Sacramento State
|368
|Total Yards
|350
|174
|Passing Yards
|202
|194
|Rushing Yards
|148
|1
|Turnovers
|2
South Dakota State 41 Mercer 0
South Dakota State Leaders
- Passing: Mark Gronowski (11-for-16, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Isaiah Davis (16 ATT, 117 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Jaxon Janke (9 TAR, 7 REC, 106 YDS, 1 TD)
Mercer Leaders
- Passing: Carter Peevy (14-for-22, 75 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Chris Hill (1 ATT, 24 YDS)
- Receiving: Ty James (7 TAR, 2 REC, 28 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|South Dakota State
|Mercer
|571
|Total Yards
|151
|225
|Passing Yards
|75
|346
|Rushing Yards
|76
|2
|Turnovers
|2
North Dakota State 35 Montana State 34
North Dakota State Leaders
- Passing: Cam Miller (5-for-13, 66 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: TaMerik Williams (11 ATT, 162 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Eli Green (6 TAR, 4 REC, 63 YDS)
Montana State Leaders
- Passing: Tommy Mellott (13-for-17, 204 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Mellott (18 ATT, 151 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Ty McCullouch (4 TAR, 4 REC, 92 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Montana State
|North Dakota State
|509
|Total Yards
|374
|230
|Passing Yards
|78
|279
|Rushing Yards
|296
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Idaho 20 Southern Illinois 17
Idaho Leaders
- Passing: Gevani McCoy (15-for-23, 182 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Anthony Woods (18 ATT, 68 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Hayden Hatten (7 TAR, 6 REC, 111 YDS)
Southern Illinois Leaders
- Passing: Nic Baker (20-for-34, 198 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Romeir Elliott (17 ATT, 91 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Vinson Davis (4 TAR, 4 REC, 54 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Idaho
|Southern Illinois
|287
|Total Yards
|314
|182
|Passing Yards
|198
|105
|Rushing Yards
|116
|2
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's MVFC Games
Villanova Wildcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 9
- Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Favorite: -
North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota Coyotes
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 9
- Venue: DakotaDome
- TV Channel: ABC
- Favorite: -
