Week 14 of the college football slate included five games featuring MVFC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Youngstown State vs. Villanova | Sacramento State vs. South Dakota | Mercer vs. South Dakota State | North Dakota State vs. Montana State | Southern Illinois vs. Idaho

Week 14 MVFC Results

Villanova 45 Youngstown State 28

Villanova Leaders

  • Passing: Connor Watkins (12-for-21, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Jalen Jackson (11 ATT, 81 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Jaylan Sanchez (6 TAR, 2 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)

Youngstown State Leaders

  • Passing: Mitch Davidson (27-for-44, 287 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Dra Rushton (13 ATT, 48 YDS)
  • Receiving: Max Tomczak (11 TAR, 9 REC, 105 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

VillanovaYoungstown State
466Total Yards369
275Passing Yards287
191Rushing Yards82
1Turnovers2

South Dakota 34 Sacramento State 24

South Dakota Leaders

  • Passing: Aidan Bouman (11-for-16, 174 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Charles Pierre Jr. (13 ATT, 123 YDS)
  • Receiving: JJ Galbreath (2 TAR, 1 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD)

Sacramento State Leaders

  • Passing: Carson Camp (14-for-23, 168 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Marcus Fulcher (14 ATT, 63 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Anderson Grover (5 TAR, 3 REC, 79 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

South DakotaSacramento State
368Total Yards350
174Passing Yards202
194Rushing Yards148
1Turnovers2

South Dakota State 41 Mercer 0

South Dakota State Leaders

  • Passing: Mark Gronowski (11-for-16, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Isaiah Davis (16 ATT, 117 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Jaxon Janke (9 TAR, 7 REC, 106 YDS, 1 TD)

Mercer Leaders

  • Passing: Carter Peevy (14-for-22, 75 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Chris Hill (1 ATT, 24 YDS)
  • Receiving: Ty James (7 TAR, 2 REC, 28 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

South Dakota StateMercer
571Total Yards151
225Passing Yards75
346Rushing Yards76
2Turnovers2

North Dakota State 35 Montana State 34

North Dakota State Leaders

  • Passing: Cam Miller (5-for-13, 66 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: TaMerik Williams (11 ATT, 162 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Eli Green (6 TAR, 4 REC, 63 YDS)

Montana State Leaders

  • Passing: Tommy Mellott (13-for-17, 204 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Mellott (18 ATT, 151 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Ty McCullouch (4 TAR, 4 REC, 92 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Montana StateNorth Dakota State
509Total Yards374
230Passing Yards78
279Rushing Yards296
1Turnovers0

Idaho 20 Southern Illinois 17

Idaho Leaders

  • Passing: Gevani McCoy (15-for-23, 182 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Anthony Woods (18 ATT, 68 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Hayden Hatten (7 TAR, 6 REC, 111 YDS)

Southern Illinois Leaders

  • Passing: Nic Baker (20-for-34, 198 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Romeir Elliott (17 ATT, 91 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Vinson Davis (4 TAR, 4 REC, 54 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

IdahoSouthern Illinois
287Total Yards314
182Passing Yards198
105Rushing Yards116
2Turnovers2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's MVFC Games

Villanova Wildcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 9
  • Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Favorite: -

North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota Coyotes

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 9
  • Venue: DakotaDome
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Favorite: -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.