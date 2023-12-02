Week 14 of the college football slate included five games featuring MVFC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from all of those games.

Week 14 MVFC Results

Villanova 45 Youngstown State 28

Villanova Leaders

Passing: Connor Watkins (12-for-21, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Connor Watkins (12-for-21, 275 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Jalen Jackson (11 ATT, 81 YDS, 2 TDs)

Jalen Jackson (11 ATT, 81 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jaylan Sanchez (6 TAR, 2 REC, 91 YDS, 1 TD)

Youngstown State Leaders

Passing: Mitch Davidson (27-for-44, 287 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)

Mitch Davidson (27-for-44, 287 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Dra Rushton (13 ATT, 48 YDS)

Dra Rushton (13 ATT, 48 YDS) Receiving: Max Tomczak (11 TAR, 9 REC, 105 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Villanova Youngstown State 466 Total Yards 369 275 Passing Yards 287 191 Rushing Yards 82 1 Turnovers 2

South Dakota 34 Sacramento State 24

South Dakota Leaders

Passing: Aidan Bouman (11-for-16, 174 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Aidan Bouman (11-for-16, 174 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Charles Pierre Jr. (13 ATT, 123 YDS)

Charles Pierre Jr. (13 ATT, 123 YDS) Receiving: JJ Galbreath (2 TAR, 1 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD)

Sacramento State Leaders

Passing: Carson Camp (14-for-23, 168 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Carson Camp (14-for-23, 168 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Marcus Fulcher (14 ATT, 63 YDS, 2 TDs)

Marcus Fulcher (14 ATT, 63 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Anderson Grover (5 TAR, 3 REC, 79 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

South Dakota Sacramento State 368 Total Yards 350 174 Passing Yards 202 194 Rushing Yards 148 1 Turnovers 2

South Dakota State 41 Mercer 0

South Dakota State Leaders

Passing: Mark Gronowski (11-for-16, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Mark Gronowski (11-for-16, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Isaiah Davis (16 ATT, 117 YDS, 3 TDs)

Isaiah Davis (16 ATT, 117 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Jaxon Janke (9 TAR, 7 REC, 106 YDS, 1 TD)

Mercer Leaders

Passing: Carter Peevy (14-for-22, 75 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)

Carter Peevy (14-for-22, 75 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Chris Hill (1 ATT, 24 YDS)

Chris Hill (1 ATT, 24 YDS) Receiving: Ty James (7 TAR, 2 REC, 28 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

South Dakota State Mercer 571 Total Yards 151 225 Passing Yards 75 346 Rushing Yards 76 2 Turnovers 2

North Dakota State 35 Montana State 34

North Dakota State Leaders

Passing: Cam Miller (5-for-13, 66 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Cam Miller (5-for-13, 66 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: TaMerik Williams (11 ATT, 162 YDS, 2 TDs)

TaMerik Williams (11 ATT, 162 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Eli Green (6 TAR, 4 REC, 63 YDS)

Montana State Leaders

Passing: Tommy Mellott (13-for-17, 204 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Tommy Mellott (13-for-17, 204 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Mellott (18 ATT, 151 YDS, 2 TDs)

Mellott (18 ATT, 151 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Ty McCullouch (4 TAR, 4 REC, 92 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Montana State North Dakota State 509 Total Yards 374 230 Passing Yards 78 279 Rushing Yards 296 1 Turnovers 0

Idaho 20 Southern Illinois 17

Idaho Leaders

Passing: Gevani McCoy (15-for-23, 182 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Gevani McCoy (15-for-23, 182 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Anthony Woods (18 ATT, 68 YDS, 1 TD)

Anthony Woods (18 ATT, 68 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Hayden Hatten (7 TAR, 6 REC, 111 YDS)

Southern Illinois Leaders

Passing: Nic Baker (20-for-34, 198 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Nic Baker (20-for-34, 198 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Romeir Elliott (17 ATT, 91 YDS, 2 TDs)

Romeir Elliott (17 ATT, 91 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Vinson Davis (4 TAR, 4 REC, 54 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Idaho Southern Illinois 287 Total Yards 314 182 Passing Yards 198 105 Rushing Yards 116 2 Turnovers 2

Next Week's MVFC Games

Villanova Wildcats at South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Favorite: -

North Dakota State Bison at South Dakota Coyotes

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Venue: DakotaDome

DakotaDome TV Channel: ABC

ABC Favorite: -

