Looking to see how the one game with Pac-12 teams played out in Week 14 of the college football schedule?. Read below to see the top performers and results from that game.

Oregon vs. Washington

Week 14 Pac-12 Results

Washington 34 Oregon 31

Pregame Favorite: Oregon (-9.5)

Washington Leaders

Passing: Michael Penix Jr. (27-for-39, 319 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Michael Penix Jr. (27-for-39, 319 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Dillon Johnson (28 ATT, 152 YDS, 2 TDs)

Dillon Johnson (28 ATT, 152 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jalen McMillan (13 TAR, 9 REC, 131 YDS)

Oregon Leaders

Passing: Bo Nix (21-for-34, 239 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Bo Nix (21-for-34, 239 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Nix (6 ATT, 69 YDS)

Nix (6 ATT, 69 YDS) Receiving: Tez Johnson (7 TAR, 5 REC, 68 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Washington Oregon 481 Total Yards 363 324 Passing Yards 239 157 Rushing Yards 124 1 Turnovers 1

Next Week's Pac-12 Games

