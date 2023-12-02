Week 14 Pac-12 Scores & Results
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking to see how the one game with Pac-12 teams played out in Week 14 of the college football schedule?. Read below to see the top performers and results from that game.
Week 14 Pac-12 Results
Washington 34 Oregon 31
- Pregame Favorite: Oregon (-9.5)
- Pregame Total: 65.5
Washington Leaders
- Passing: Michael Penix Jr. (27-for-39, 319 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Dillon Johnson (28 ATT, 152 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jalen McMillan (13 TAR, 9 REC, 131 YDS)
Oregon Leaders
- Passing: Bo Nix (21-for-34, 239 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Nix (6 ATT, 69 YDS)
- Receiving: Tez Johnson (7 TAR, 5 REC, 68 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Washington
|Oregon
|481
|Total Yards
|363
|324
|Passing Yards
|239
|157
|Rushing Yards
|124
|1
|Turnovers
|1
