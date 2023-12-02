In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Saturday, the BYU Cougars and the Utah Utes square off at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

St. John's Red Storm vs. Marist Red Foxes

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: McCann Arena
  • Location: Poughkeepsie, New York

Montana State Bobcats vs. Portland Pilots

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Chiles Center
  • Location: Portland, Oregon

Lindenwood (MO) Lions vs. Bradley Braves

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Renaissance Coliseum
  • Location: Peoria, Arizona

BYU Cougars vs. No. 12 Utah Utes

  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

