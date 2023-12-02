In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Saturday, the BYU Cougars and the Utah Utes square off at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

St. John's Red Storm vs. Marist Red Foxes

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: McCann Arena

McCann Arena Location: Poughkeepsie, New York

How to Watch St. John's (NY) vs. Marist

Montana State Bobcats vs. Portland Pilots

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Chiles Center

Chiles Center Location: Portland, Oregon

How to Watch Montana State vs. Portland

Lindenwood (MO) Lions vs. Bradley Braves

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Renaissance Coliseum

Renaissance Coliseum Location: Peoria, Arizona

How to Watch Lindenwood (MO) vs. Bradley

BYU Cougars vs. No. 12 Utah Utes

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Jon M. Huntsman Center Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

How to Watch BYU vs. Utah

TV: Pac-12 Mountain

Pac-12 Mountain Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

