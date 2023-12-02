Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:11 PM CST
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Saturday, the BYU Cougars and the Utah Utes square off at Jon M. Huntsman Center.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
St. John's Red Storm vs. Marist Red Foxes
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: McCann Arena
- Location: Poughkeepsie, New York
How to Watch St. John's (NY) vs. Marist
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Montana State Bobcats vs. Portland Pilots
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Chiles Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
How to Watch Montana State vs. Portland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lindenwood (MO) Lions vs. Bradley Braves
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Renaissance Coliseum
- Location: Peoria, Arizona
How to Watch Lindenwood (MO) vs. Bradley
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
BYU Cougars vs. No. 12 Utah Utes
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
How to Watch BYU vs. Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Mountain
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
