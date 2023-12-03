A-10 squads will be on Sunday's college basketball schedule for seven games, including the Princeton Tigers taking on the Rhode Island Rams.

A-10 Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Princeton Tigers at Rhode Island Rams 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Virginia Cavaliers at La Salle Explorers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) George Mason Patriots at Maryland Terrapins 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 B1G+ Le Moyne Dolphins at Richmond Spiders 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Duquesne Dukes 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 SportsNet Pittsburgh (Live stream on Fubo) Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at Duquesne Dukes 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 SportsNet Pittsburgh (Live stream on Fubo) (Live stream on ESPN+) Ball State Cardinals at Saint Louis Billikens 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

