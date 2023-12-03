As we enter Week 14 of the college football season, which team sits on top of the ACC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

ACC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Florida State

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 12-0

12-0 | 12-0 Odds to Win ACC: -400

-400 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: W 24-15 vs Florida

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Louisville

Louisville Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Louisville

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 9-3

10-2 | 9-3 Odds to Win ACC: +300

+300 Overall Rank: 19th

19th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 50th

50th Last Game: L 38-31 vs Kentucky

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Florida State

Florida State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Clemson

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 30th

30th Last Game: W 16-7 vs South Carolina

4. Duke

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win ACC: +30000

+30000 Overall Rank: 29th

29th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 37th

37th Last Game: W 30-19 vs Pittsburgh

5. NC State

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

9-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win ACC: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 30th

30th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 48th

48th Last Game: W 39-20 vs North Carolina

6. Miami (FL)

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win ACC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 35th

35th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 45th

45th Last Game: W 45-20 vs Boston College

7. Virginia Tech

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 6-6

6-6 | 6-6 Odds to Win ACC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 65th

65th Last Game: W 55-17 vs Virginia

8. North Carolina

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 7-4

8-4 | 7-4 Odds to Win ACC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 51st

51st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 60th

60th Last Game: L 39-20 vs NC State

9. Georgia Tech

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 34th

34th Last Game: L 31-23 vs Georgia

10. Syracuse

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win ACC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 66th

66th Last Game: W 35-31 vs Wake Forest

11. Virginia

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 9th

9th Last Game: L 55-17 vs Virginia Tech

12. Boston College

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win ACC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 86th

86th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 69th

69th Last Game: L 45-20 vs Miami (FL)

13. Pittsburgh

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win ACC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 89th

89th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 29th

29th Last Game: L 30-19 vs Duke

14. Wake Forest

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win ACC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 91st

91st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th

35th Last Game: L 35-31 vs Syracuse

