Sunday's game between the No. 13 Baylor Bears (6-0) and the Oregon Ducks (4-2) at Ferrell Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-63 and heavily favors Baylor to take home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

The Bears took care of business in their most recent matchup 85-61 against SMU on Thursday.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Bears earned an 85-61 victory against SMU. The Ducks enter this matchup after a 91-60 loss to Portland on Thursday. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored a team-high 24 points for the Bears in the victory. Grace Vanslooten scored 15 points in the Ducks' loss, leading the team.

Baylor vs. Oregon Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Baylor vs. Oregon Score Prediction

Prediction: Baylor 80, Oregon 63

Baylor Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Bears took down the No. 12 Utah Utes, 84-77, on November 14.

The Bears have one win over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Baylor has one win over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Bears are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most wins.

Baylor 2023-24 Best Wins

84-77 at home over Utah (No. 12/AP Poll) on November 14

81-71 at home over Harvard (No. 76) on November 19

85-61 on the road over SMU (No. 115) on November 30

85-53 at home over Southern (No. 159) on November 6

93-47 at home over Alcorn State (No. 276) on November 26

Oregon Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Ducks took down the Grand Canyon Antelopes on the road on November 16 by a score of 64-56.

Oregon has one win versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Based on the RPI, the Bears have two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the country.

Oregon 2023-24 Best Wins

64-56 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 102) on November 16

76-47 on the road over Nevada (No. 171) on November 21

81-48 at home over Northern Arizona (No. 209) on November 6

86-60 at home over UAPB (No. 266) on November 8

Baylor Leaders

Dre'Una Edwards: 13.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

13.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 55.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Aijha Blackwell: 10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

10.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Littlepage-Buggs: 11 PTS, 56 FG%

11 PTS, 56 FG% Sarah Andrews: 12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

12.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Bella Fontleroy: 10.7 PTS, 50 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (9-for-21)

Oregon Leaders

Vanslooten: 16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%

16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG% Phillipina Kyei: 10.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 46.9 FG%

10.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 46.9 FG% Chance Gray: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Sofia Bell: 10.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

10.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40) Sarah Rambus: 7.2 PTS, 48.6 FG%

Baylor Performance Insights

The Bears outscore opponents by 33.2 points per game (scoring 92 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball while giving up 58.8 per outing to rank 90th in college basketball) and have a +199 scoring differential overall.

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +26 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.5 points per game (137th in college basketball) and give up 65.2 per contest (212th in college basketball).

