The Baylor Bears (6-0) hope to continue a six-game winning run when they host the Oregon Ducks (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ferrell Center. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Baylor Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas

Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Baylor vs. Oregon Scoring Comparison

The Ducks' 69.5 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 58.8 the Bears give up.

Oregon is 4-1 when it scores more than 58.8 points.

Baylor has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 69.5 points.

The Bears score 92 points per game, 26.8 more points than the 65.2 the Ducks give up.

Baylor has a 6-0 record when putting up more than 65.2 points.

When Oregon gives up fewer than 92 points, it is 4-2.

This year the Bears are shooting 50.6% from the field, 14.8% higher than the Ducks give up.

Baylor Leaders

Grace Vanslooten: 16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%

16.3 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG% Phillipina Kyei: 10.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 46.9 FG%

10.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 46.9 FG% Chance Gray: 13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

13 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Sofia Bell: 10.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40)

10.7 PTS, 2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 35 3PT% (14-for-40) Sarah Rambus: 7.2 PTS, 48.6 FG%

Oregon Leaders

Baylor Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 McNeese W 124-44 Ferrell Center 11/26/2023 Alcorn State W 93-47 Ferrell Center 11/30/2023 @ SMU W 85-61 Moody Coliseum 12/3/2023 Oregon - Ferrell Center 12/14/2023 Delaware State - Ferrell Center 12/16/2023 Miami (FL) - AT&T Stadium

Oregon Schedule