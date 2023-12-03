Which team sits on top of the Big Ten as we head into Week 14 of the college football season? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

Big Ten Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Michigan

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 13-0

12-0 | 13-0 Odds to Win Big Ten: -200

-200 Overall Rank: 1st

1st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 57th

57th Last Game: W 30-24 vs Ohio State

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Iowa

Iowa Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

2. Ohio State

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

11-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win Big Ten: +175

+175 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 26th

26th Last Game: L 30-24 vs Michigan

3. Penn State

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 9-2

10-2 | 9-2 Odds to Win Big Ten: +750

+750 Overall Rank: 4th

4th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th

39th Last Game: W 42-0 vs Michigan State

4. Iowa

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 10-3

10-2 | 10-3 Odds to Win Big Ten: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 68th

68th Last Game: W 13-10 vs Nebraska

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Michigan

Michigan Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)

5. Maryland

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 36th

36th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 46th

46th Last Game: W 42-24 vs Rutgers

6. Wisconsin

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 7-5

7-5 | 7-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th

67th Last Game: W 28-14 vs Minnesota

7. Rutgers

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 21st

21st Last Game: L 42-24 vs Maryland

8. Northwestern

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 62nd

62nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th

59th Last Game: W 45-43 vs Illinois

9. Nebraska

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-7

5-7 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 64th

64th Last Game: L 13-10 vs Iowa

10. Purdue

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-8

4-8 | 4-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 75th

75th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th

38th Last Game: W 35-31 vs Indiana

11. Illinois

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-7

5-7 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 76th

76th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 56th

56th Last Game: L 45-43 vs Northwestern

12. Minnesota

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-7

5-7 | 5-7 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 55th

55th Last Game: L 28-14 vs Wisconsin

13. Indiana

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9

3-9 | 2-9 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 18th

18th Last Game: L 35-31 vs Purdue

14. Michigan State

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 3rd

3rd Last Game: L 42-0 vs Penn State

