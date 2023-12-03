Michigan, Ohio State, Week 14 Big Ten Football Power Rankings
Which team sits on top of the Big Ten as we head into Week 14 of the college football season? Keep scrolling, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Other FBS Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 14 SEC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 14 Big 12 Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 14 ACC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 14 Pac-12 Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 14 Sun Belt Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 14 MAC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 14 AAC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 14 MWC Power Rankings
- Click here for Week 14 CUSA Power Rankings
Big Ten Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.
1. Michigan
- Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 13-0
- Odds to Win Big Ten: -200
- Overall Rank: 1st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 57th
- Last Game: W 30-24 vs Ohio State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Michigan jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Iowa
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
2. Ohio State
- Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 10-1
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +175
- Overall Rank: 3rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 26th
- Last Game: L 30-24 vs Michigan
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Ohio State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
3. Penn State
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +750
- Overall Rank: 4th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th
- Last Game: W 42-0 vs Michigan State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Penn State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
4. Iowa
- Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 10-3
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +2000
- Overall Rank: 32nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 68th
- Last Game: W 13-10 vs Nebraska
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Iowa jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 14 Opponent: Michigan
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2
- TV Channel: FOX (Watch on Fubo)
5. Maryland
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +100000
- Overall Rank: 36th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 46th
- Last Game: W 42-24 vs Rutgers
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Maryland jerseys, shirts, and much more.
6. Wisconsin
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 7-5
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000
- Overall Rank: 57th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 67th
- Last Game: W 28-14 vs Minnesota
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Wisconsin jerseys, shirts, and much more.
7. Rutgers
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000
- Overall Rank: 60th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 21st
- Last Game: L 42-24 vs Maryland
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Rutgers jerseys, shirts, and much more.
8. Northwestern
- Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000
- Overall Rank: 62nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 59th
- Last Game: W 45-43 vs Illinois
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northwestern jerseys, shirts, and much more.
9. Nebraska
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-7
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +10000
- Overall Rank: 68th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 64th
- Last Game: L 13-10 vs Iowa
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Nebraska jerseys, shirts, and much more.
10. Purdue
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 4-8
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000
- Overall Rank: 75th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 38th
- Last Game: W 35-31 vs Indiana
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Purdue jerseys, shirts, and much more.
11. Illinois
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-7
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +20000
- Overall Rank: 76th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 56th
- Last Game: L 45-43 vs Northwestern
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Illinois jerseys, shirts, and much more.
12. Minnesota
- Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 5-7
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000
- Overall Rank: 77th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 55th
- Last Game: L 28-14 vs Wisconsin
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Minnesota jerseys, shirts, and much more.
13. Indiana
- Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 2-9
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000
- Overall Rank: 88th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 18th
- Last Game: L 35-31 vs Purdue
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Indiana jerseys, shirts, and much more.
14. Michigan State
- Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8
- Odds to Win Big Ten: +50000
- Overall Rank: 92nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 3rd
- Last Game: L 42-0 vs Penn State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Michigan State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.