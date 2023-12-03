When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers go head to head in Week 13 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, will Blake Bell find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Bell will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chiefs vs Packers Anytime TD Bets

Will Blake Bell score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a TD)

Bell has caught three passes on five targets for 19 yards and one score, averaging 6.3 yards per game.

Bell, in three games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Blake Bell Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 2 12 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 7 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 0 0 0

Rep Blake Bell with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.