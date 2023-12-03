Best Bets, Odds for the Chiefs vs. Packers Sunday Night Football Game – Week 13
The Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) hit the road to meet the Green Bay Packers (5-6) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Chiefs vs. Packers?
- Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- TV: NBC
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model favors the Chiefs by 4.0 points, just 2.0 less than the 6-point spread set by BetMGM.
- Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 72.6%.
- The Chiefs have gone 8-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 72.7% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -265 or shorter, Kansas City has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games).
- This season, the Packers have won four out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.
- Green Bay has played as an underdog of +215 or more once this season and won that game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Green Bay (+6)
- The Chiefs have covered the spread seven times in 11 games with a set spread.
- Kansas City is 4-2 ATS when playing as at least 6-point favorites.
- The Packers are 6-5-0 against the spread this year.
- Green Bay is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (43.5)
- These teams average 44.3 points per game combined, 0.8 more than the total of 43.5.
- The Chiefs and the Packers have seen their opponents average a combined 6.6 fewer points per game than the over/under of 43.5 set in this outing.
- Chiefs games have gone over the point total on three of 11 occasions (27.3%).
- Packers games have gone over the point total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
Travis Kelce Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|10
|73.2
|5
Jordan Love Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|11
|236.3
|19
|20.1
|2
