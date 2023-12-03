The Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) hit the road to meet the Green Bay Packers (5-6) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.

When is Chiefs vs. Packers?

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET TV: NBC

Best Moneyline Bet

The model favors the Chiefs by 4.0 points, just 2.0 less than the 6-point spread set by BetMGM.

Looking at this matchup's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 72.6%.

The Chiefs have gone 8-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 72.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -265 or shorter, Kansas City has a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of its games).

This season, the Packers have won four out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.

Green Bay has played as an underdog of +215 or more once this season and won that game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Green Bay (+6)



Green Bay (+6) The Chiefs have covered the spread seven times in 11 games with a set spread.

Kansas City is 4-2 ATS when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

The Packers are 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

Green Bay is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (43.5)



Under (43.5) These teams average 44.3 points per game combined, 0.8 more than the total of 43.5.

The Chiefs and the Packers have seen their opponents average a combined 6.6 fewer points per game than the over/under of 43.5 set in this outing.

Chiefs games have gone over the point total on three of 11 occasions (27.3%).

Packers games have gone over the point total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

Travis Kelce Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 73.2 5

Jordan Love Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 11 236.3 19 20.1 2

