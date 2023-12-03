On Sunday, December 3 at 8:20 PM ET, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Our computer model projects that the Chiefs will win -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best by giving up only 16.5 points per game. They rank 10th on offense (23.3 points per game). From an offensive angle, the Packers are posting 21 points per game (19th-ranked). They rank 10th in the NFL on defense (20.4 points allowed per game).

Chiefs vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Packers (+6) Under (43.5) Chiefs 22, Packers 18

The Chiefs have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.

Kansas City has covered seven times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Chiefs have an ATS record of 4-2 when playing as at least 6-point favorites this season.

In Kansas City's 11 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

The total for this game is 43.5, 4.3 points fewer than the average total in Chiefs games thus far this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Packers.

Green Bay has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Packers have covered the spread when playing as at least 6-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

So far this season, five of Green Bay's 11 games with a set number have gone over the point total.

Packers games average 42.3 total points, 1.2 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 23.3 16.5 24.8 15.2 21.4 18 Green Bay 21 20.4 18.2 19.6 23.3 21

