Chiefs vs. Packers Injury Report — Week 13
For their matchup with the Green Bay Packers (5-6) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3 at 8:20 PM , the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) have six players on the injury report.
Watch the Chiefs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Chiefs enter the matchup after winning 31-17 over the Las Vegas Raiders in their last game on November 26.
The Packers are coming off of a victory over the Detroit Lions by the score of 29-22.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Groin
|Out
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Wrist
|Out
|Bryan Cook
|S
|Biceps
|Full Participation In Practice
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|Foot
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|Knee
|Out
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|Groin
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|De'Vondre Campbell
|LB
|Neck
|Questionable
|Darnell Savage Jr.
|S
|Calf
|Questionable
|Jaire Alexander
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Rudy Ford
|S
|Biceps
|Questionable
|Eric Stokes
|CB
|Hamstring
|Doubtful
|Keisean Nixon
|CB
|Wrist
|Full Participation In Practice
|Devonte Wyatt
|DL
|Heel
|Full Participation In Practice
|Josiah Deguara
|TE
|Hip
|Questionable
|Robert Rochell
|CB
|Calf
|Questionable
|Jayden Reed
|WR
|Chest
|Questionable
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Chiefs or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Chiefs Season Insights
- The Chiefs own the eighth-ranked offense this year (364.9 yards per game), and they've been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 290 yards allowed per game.
- Defensively, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best by surrendering just 16.5 points per game. They rank 10th on offense (23.3 points per game).
- The Chiefs rank seventh in passing yards this year (258.5 per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 176.6 passing yards allowed per game.
- Kansas City is putting up 106.5 rushing yards per game on offense (18th in the NFL), and ranks 17th defensively with 113.4 rushing yards allowed per game.
- With 14 forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) against 19 turnovers committed (23rd in NFL), the Chiefs' -5 turnover margin ranks 26th in the league.
Chiefs vs. Packers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-6)
- Moneyline: Chiefs (-275), Packers (+220)
- Total: 43.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Chiefs-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.