For their matchup with the Green Bay Packers (5-6) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3 at 8:20 PM , the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) have six players on the injury report.

The Chiefs enter the matchup after winning 31-17 over the Las Vegas Raiders in their last game on November 26.

The Packers are coming off of a victory over the Detroit Lions by the score of 29-22.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Jerick McKinnon RB Groin Out
Kadarius Toney WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice
Skyy Moore WR Knee Full Participation In Practice
Nick Bolton LB Wrist Out
Bryan Cook S Biceps Full Participation In Practice
Rashee Rice WR Foot Full Participation In Practice

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Aaron Jones RB Knee Out
A.J. Dillon RB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice
De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Questionable
Darnell Savage Jr. S Calf Questionable
Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Questionable
Rudy Ford S Biceps Questionable
Eric Stokes CB Hamstring Doubtful
Keisean Nixon CB Wrist Full Participation In Practice
Devonte Wyatt DL Heel Full Participation In Practice
Josiah Deguara TE Hip Questionable
Robert Rochell CB Calf Questionable
Jayden Reed WR Chest Questionable
Dontayvion Wicks WR Knee Questionable

Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info

Chiefs Season Insights

  • The Chiefs own the eighth-ranked offense this year (364.9 yards per game), and they've been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 290 yards allowed per game.
  • Defensively, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best by surrendering just 16.5 points per game. They rank 10th on offense (23.3 points per game).
  • The Chiefs rank seventh in passing yards this year (258.5 per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 176.6 passing yards allowed per game.
  • Kansas City is putting up 106.5 rushing yards per game on offense (18th in the NFL), and ranks 17th defensively with 113.4 rushing yards allowed per game.
  • With 14 forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) against 19 turnovers committed (23rd in NFL), the Chiefs' -5 turnover margin ranks 26th in the league.

Chiefs vs. Packers Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-6)
  • Moneyline: Chiefs (-275), Packers (+220)
  • Total: 43.5 points

