For their matchup with the Green Bay Packers (5-6) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3 at 8:20 PM , the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) have six players on the injury report.

The Chiefs enter the matchup after winning 31-17 over the Las Vegas Raiders in their last game on November 26.

The Packers are coming off of a victory over the Detroit Lions by the score of 29-22.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Jerick McKinnon RB Groin Out Kadarius Toney WR Ankle Full Participation In Practice Skyy Moore WR Knee Full Participation In Practice Nick Bolton LB Wrist Out Bryan Cook S Biceps Full Participation In Practice Rashee Rice WR Foot Full Participation In Practice

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Knee Out A.J. Dillon RB Groin Did Not Participate In Practice De'Vondre Campbell LB Neck Questionable Darnell Savage Jr. S Calf Questionable Jaire Alexander CB Shoulder Questionable Rudy Ford S Biceps Questionable Eric Stokes CB Hamstring Doubtful Keisean Nixon CB Wrist Full Participation In Practice Devonte Wyatt DL Heel Full Participation In Practice Josiah Deguara TE Hip Questionable Robert Rochell CB Calf Questionable Jayden Reed WR Chest Questionable Dontayvion Wicks WR Knee Questionable

Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: NBC

Chiefs Season Insights

The Chiefs own the eighth-ranked offense this year (364.9 yards per game), and they've been even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 290 yards allowed per game.

Defensively, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best by surrendering just 16.5 points per game. They rank 10th on offense (23.3 points per game).

The Chiefs rank seventh in passing yards this year (258.5 per game), but they've been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 176.6 passing yards allowed per game.

Kansas City is putting up 106.5 rushing yards per game on offense (18th in the NFL), and ranks 17th defensively with 113.4 rushing yards allowed per game.

With 14 forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) against 19 turnovers committed (23rd in NFL), the Chiefs' -5 turnover margin ranks 26th in the league.

Chiefs vs. Packers Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-6)

Chiefs (-6) Moneyline: Chiefs (-275), Packers (+220)

Chiefs (-275), Packers (+220) Total: 43.5 points

