How to Watch Chiefs vs. Packers Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) hit the road to meet the Green Bay Packers (5-6) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Packers
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: NBC
Chiefs Insights
- This year, the Chiefs average just 2.9 more points per game (23.3) than the Packers give up (20.4).
- The Chiefs rack up 24.6 more yards per game (364.9) than the Packers allow per contest (340.3).
- This season, Kansas City racks up 106.5 yards per game on the ground, 28.7 fewer than Green Bay allows per contest (135.2).
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven more times (19 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (12) this season.
Chiefs Away Performance
- The Chiefs score 21.4 points per game on the road (1.9 fewer than overall), and concede 18 on the road (1.5 more than overall).
- The Chiefs pick up 353.4 yards per game in road games (11.5 fewer than overall), and allow 306.8 away from home (16.8 more than overall).
- The Chiefs pick up 100.6 rushing yards per game away from home (5.9 fewer than overall), and allow 105.6 rushing yards in away games (7.8 fewer than overall).
- The Chiefs convert more third downs on the road (45.9%) than they do overall (45.7%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (40.9%) than overall (37.1%).
Chiefs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|Miami
|W 21-14
|NFL Network
|11/20/2023
|Philadelphia
|L 21-17
|ABC/ESPN
|11/26/2023
|at Las Vegas
|W 31-17
|CBS
|12/3/2023
|at Green Bay
|-
|NBC
|12/10/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|at New England
|-
|FOX
|12/25/2023
|Las Vegas
|-
|CBS
