The Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) hit the road to meet the Green Bay Packers (5-6) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Packers

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

Chiefs Insights

This year, the Chiefs average just 2.9 more points per game (23.3) than the Packers give up (20.4).

The Chiefs rack up 24.6 more yards per game (364.9) than the Packers allow per contest (340.3).

This season, Kansas City racks up 106.5 yards per game on the ground, 28.7 fewer than Green Bay allows per contest (135.2).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over seven more times (19 total) than the Packers have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Chiefs Away Performance

The Chiefs score 21.4 points per game on the road (1.9 fewer than overall), and concede 18 on the road (1.5 more than overall).

The Chiefs pick up 353.4 yards per game in road games (11.5 fewer than overall), and allow 306.8 away from home (16.8 more than overall).

The Chiefs pick up 100.6 rushing yards per game away from home (5.9 fewer than overall), and allow 105.6 rushing yards in away games (7.8 fewer than overall).

The Chiefs convert more third downs on the road (45.9%) than they do overall (45.7%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (40.9%) than overall (37.1%).

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 Miami W 21-14 NFL Network 11/20/2023 Philadelphia L 21-17 ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 at Las Vegas W 31-17 CBS 12/3/2023 at Green Bay - NBC 12/10/2023 Buffalo - CBS 12/17/2023 at New England - FOX 12/25/2023 Las Vegas - CBS

