Chiefs vs. Packers Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13
The Green Bay Packers (5-6) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 as 5.5-point underdogs. This contest has a point total of 43.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Chiefs can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Packers. As the Packers ready for this matchup against the Chiefs, here are their recent betting trends and insights.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chiefs vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Green Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-5.5)
|43
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-5.5)
|42.5
|-230
|+190
Other Week 13 Odds
Kansas City vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV Info: NBC
Chiefs vs. Packers Betting Insights
- Kansas City has gone 7-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Chiefs' ATS record as 5.5-point favorites or more is 4-2.
- The teams have hit the over in three of Kansas City's 11 games with a set total.
- Green Bay has six wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.
- The Packers are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this year.
- This season, five of Green Bay's 11 games have gone over the point total.
Chiefs Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Noah Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13.5 (-120)
|-
|Travis Kelce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|69.5 (-111)
|-
|Patrick Mahomes II
|257.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8.5 (-115)
|-
|Skyy Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15.5 (-118)
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|-
|-
|66.5 (-111)
|-
|20.5 (-111)
|-
|Rashee Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|45.5 (-115)
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11.5 (-115)
|-
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11.5 (-133)
|-
|Justin Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|29.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
