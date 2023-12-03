The Green Bay Packers (5-6) will do their best to defy oddsmakers when they hit the field against the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 as 5.5-point underdogs. This contest has a point total of 43.

The recent betting insights and trends for the Chiefs can be seen below before you wager on their matchup with Packers. As the Packers ready for this matchup against the Chiefs, here are their recent betting trends and insights.

Chiefs vs. Packers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Green Bay Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-5.5) 43 -250 +200 FanDuel Chiefs (-5.5) 42.5 -230 +190

Kansas City vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: NBC

Chiefs vs. Packers Betting Insights

Kansas City has gone 7-4-0 ATS this season.

The Chiefs' ATS record as 5.5-point favorites or more is 4-2.

The teams have hit the over in three of Kansas City's 11 games with a set total.

Green Bay has six wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.

The Packers are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this year.

This season, five of Green Bay's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Chiefs Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Noah Gray - - - - 13.5 (-120) - Travis Kelce - - - - 69.5 (-111) - Patrick Mahomes II 257.5 (-115) - - - - - Jerick McKinnon - - - - 8.5 (-115) - Skyy Moore - - - - 15.5 (-118) - Isiah Pacheco - - 66.5 (-111) - 20.5 (-111) - Rashee Rice - - - - 45.5 (-115) - Kadarius Toney - - - - 11.5 (-115) - Marquez Valdes-Scantling - - - - 11.5 (-133) - Justin Watson - - - - 29.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

