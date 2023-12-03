The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will welcome in the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) after victories in six straight home games. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 50.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.9% higher than the 36.1% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have hit.

Creighton has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.1% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cornhuskers sit at 19th.

The 83.3 points per game the Bluejays record are 21.4 more points than the Cornhuskers give up (61.9).

Creighton is 6-0 when scoring more than 61.9 points.

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Bluejays have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

Nebraska is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Bluejays are the rebounding team in the nation, the Cornhuskers rank 93rd.

The Cornhuskers' 81.6 points per game are 17.7 more points than the 63.9 the Bluejays allow to opponents.

When Nebraska gives up fewer than 83.3 points, it is 7-0.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Creighton played better at home last season, scoring 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game on the road.

In home games, the Bluejays gave up 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than in road games (70.6).

At home, Creighton made 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than in road games (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska averaged 70.9 points per game at home last season, and 65.8 away.

At home, the Cornhuskers conceded 65.7 points per game, 9.5 fewer points than they allowed away (75.2).

Beyond the arc, Nebraska drained fewer treys away (6.8 per game) than at home (7.0) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (33.9%) than at home (33.2%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Loyola Chicago W 88-65 T-Mobile Center 11/23/2023 Colorado State L 69-48 T-Mobile Center 11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 79-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena 12/3/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena 12/9/2023 Central Michigan - CHI Health Center Omaha 12/13/2023 UNLV - Dollar Loan Center

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule