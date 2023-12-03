The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-0) will attempt to build on a seven-game win streak when they host the No. 15 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -4.5 149.5

Creighton vs Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

The Bluejays have gone 5-2-0 ATS this season.

Creighton has a record of 3-1 when it's favored by -200 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Bluejays.

Nebraska's ATS record is 5-1-0 this year.

The Cornhuskers have played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Nebraska has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 3 42.9% 83.3 164.9 63.9 125.8 149.5 Nebraska 2 33.3% 81.6 164.9 61.9 125.8 142.2

Additional Creighton vs Nebraska Insights & Trends

The 83.3 points per game the Bluejays record are 21.4 more points than the Cornhuskers give up (61.9).

When Creighton puts up more than 61.9 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Cornhuskers put up 17.7 more points per game (81.6) than the Bluejays give up (63.9).

Nebraska has put together a 5-1 ATS record and a 7-0 overall record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.

Creighton vs. Nebraska Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 5-2-0 5-2 4-3-0 Nebraska 5-1-0 0-0 4-2-0

Creighton vs. Nebraska Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Nebraska 13-2 Home Record 11-4 5-6 Away Record 4-8 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-5-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

