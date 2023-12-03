Isiah Pacheco has a good matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 13 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Packers allow 135.2 rushing yards per game, sixth-worst in the league.

Pacheco, on 158 carries, has a team-best 669 rushing yards (60.8 ypg). He has scored five TDs on the ground. And Pacheco has tacked on 30 receptions for 196 yards (17.8 ypg), with one TD through the passing game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pacheco and the Chiefs with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacheco vs. the Packers

Pacheco vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games The Packers have let three opposing rushers to rack up 100 or more yards in a game during the 2023 season.

Green Bay has allowed eight opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Packers have given up two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

Pacheco will face the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense this week. The Packers allow 135.2 yards on the ground per contest.

The Packers have the No. 17 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, conceding 10 this season (0.9 per game).

Watch Chiefs vs Packers on Fubo!

Chiefs Player Previews

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Props vs. the Packers

Rushing Yards: 66.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pacheco with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pacheco Rushing Insights

So far this season, Pacheco has hit the over five times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 11 opportunities).

The Chiefs pass on 59.9% of their plays and run on 40.1%. They are 14th in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 56.6% of his team's 279 rushing attempts this season (158).

Pacheco has at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games this season, with multiple rushing TDs once.

He has 22.2% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (six).

He has 30 red zone carries for 60.0% of the team share (his team runs on 45% of its plays in the red zone).

Isiah Pacheco Receiving Props vs the Packers

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-120)

Pacheco Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Pacheco has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 54.5% of his games (six of 11).

Pacheco has 8.2% of his team's target share (34 targets on 417 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 34 times, averaging 5.8 yards per target (109th in NFL).

Pacheco has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

With five red zone targets, Pacheco has been on the receiving end of 8.2% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pacheco's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 15 ATT / 55 YDS / 2 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 19 ATT / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 16 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 8 ATT / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 13 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.