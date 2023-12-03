Will Isiah Pacheco Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 13?
When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers go head to head in Week 13 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown? To see how he measures up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.
Chiefs vs Packers Anytime TD Bets
Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Packers?
Odds to score a TD this game: -130 (Bet $13.00 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Kansas City's top rusher, Pacheco, has carried the ball 158 times for 669 yards (60.8 per game), with five touchdowns.
- Pacheco has also hauled in 30 passes for 196 yards (17.8 per game) and one touchdown.
- Pacheco has recorded multiple rushing touchdowns once this year, and has scored in four games.
- In one of 11 games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.
Isiah Pacheco Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|8
|23
|0
|4
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|12
|70
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|15
|62
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|20
|115
|1
|3
|43
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|16
|55
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|16
|62
|0
|6
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|13
|32
|0
|4
|28
|1
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|8
|40
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|16
|66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|19
|89
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|15
|55
|2
|5
|34
|0
