Jerick McKinnon has been ruled out of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 13 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The game begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of McKinnon's stats can be found below.

McKinnon has season stats which include 30 rushing yards on 13 carries (2.3 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus 19 receptions on 26 targets for 155 yards.

Jerick McKinnon Injury Status: Out (LP)

Reported Injury: Groin

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Chiefs.

Week 13 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Live Stream: Fubo

McKinnon 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 13 30 0 2.3 26 19 155 3

McKinnon Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 0 0 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 -2 0 3 24 0 Week 3 Bears 2 9 0 3 19 2 Week 4 @Jets 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 1 7 0 2 18 0 Week 6 Broncos 0 0 0 3 20 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 2 0 2 24 0 Week 8 @Broncos 2 -2 0 1 10 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 2 0 2 22 1 Week 11 Eagles 1 7 0 2 8 0

