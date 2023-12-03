Will Jerick McKinnon Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jerick McKinnon has been ruled out of the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 13 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The game begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. All of McKinnon's stats can be found below.
Rep Jerick McKinnon and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
McKinnon has season stats which include 30 rushing yards on 13 carries (2.3 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus 19 receptions on 26 targets for 155 yards.
Keep an eye on McKinnon's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Jerick McKinnon Injury Status: Out (LP)
- Reported Injury: Groin
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Chiefs.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 13 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Jordan Mason
- Click Here for Hayden Hurst
- Click Here for Chris Godwin
- Click Here for Drew Sample
- Click Here for Adam Thielen
Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
McKinnon 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|13
|30
|0
|2.3
|26
|19
|155
|3
McKinnon Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|1
|-2
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|2
|9
|0
|3
|19
|2
|Week 4
|@Jets
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|1
|7
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|1
|2
|0
|2
|22
|1
|Week 11
|Eagles
|1
|7
|0
|2
|8
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.