Justin Watson will be up against the 10th-best passing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Watson has posted a 332-yard season so far (33.2 yards receiving per game) with two TDs, hauling in 20 throws on 39 targets.

Watson vs. the Packers

Watson vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay has allowed two opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

12 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Watson will play against the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this week. The Packers allow 205.1 passing yards per game.

The Packers' defense is ranked sixth in the league with 12 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Chiefs Player Previews

Justin Watson Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-115)

Watson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Watson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 55.6% of his games (five of nine).

Watson has been targeted on 39 of his team's 417 passing attempts this season (9.4% target share).

He averages 8.5 yards per target this season (332 yards on 39 targets).

Watson has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has scored two of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (7.4%).

With five red zone targets, Watson has been on the receiving end of 8.2% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 5 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

