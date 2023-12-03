In the Week 13 contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday, will Justin Watson score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Watson will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chiefs vs Packers Anytime TD Bets

Will Justin Watson score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Watson has 332 yards receiving on 20 catches (39 targets) with two TDs this campaign, averaging 33.2 yards per game.

Watson has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Justin Watson Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 4 2 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 3 62 0 Week 3 Bears 3 2 51 0 Week 4 @Jets 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 2 56 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 42 0 Week 9 Dolphins 5 2 15 0 Week 11 Eagles 11 5 53 1 Week 12 @Raiders 3 1 3 1

Rep Justin Watson with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.