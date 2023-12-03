Kadarius Toney has a difficult matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs face the Green Bay Packers in Week 13 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Packers give up 205.1 passing yards per game, 10th-best in the NFL.

Toney has 22 receptions (30 targets) for 139 yards and one score, averaging 13.9 yards per game this season.

Toney vs. the Packers

Toney vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Green Bay in the 2023 season.

12 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

Toney will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this week. The Packers allow 205.1 passing yards per game.

The Packers' defense ranks sixth in the NFL with 12 passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Chiefs Player Previews

Kadarius Toney Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-115)

Toney Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Toney has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (five of 10).

Toney has been targeted on 30 of his team's 417 passing attempts this season (7.2% target share).

He is averaging 4.6 yards per target (129th in league play), racking up 139 yards on 30 passes thrown his way.

Toney, in 10 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has one touchdown this season (3.7% of his team's 27 offensive TDs).

With four red zone targets, Toney has been on the receiving end of 6.6% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

Toney's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 1 TAR / 1 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / -3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 6 TAR / 3 REC / 9 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / -5 YDS / 0 TDs

