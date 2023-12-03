Will Kadarius Toney pay out his Week 13 anytime TD player prop when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the relevant stats.

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Toney's stat line this season displays 22 catches for 139 yards and one score. He averages 13.9 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 30 times.

In one of 10 games this season, Toney has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 2 22 0 Week 5 @Vikings 6 5 26 0 Week 6 Broncos 6 3 9 1 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 13 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 1 4 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 1 18 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 2 12 0

