Deportivo Alaves and RCD Mallorca hit the pitch in one of many exciting matchups on the LaLiga slate today.

Deportivo Alaves travels to play RCD Mallorca at Visit Mallorca Estadi in Palma.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: RCD Mallorca (+165)

RCD Mallorca (+165) Underdog: Deportivo Alaves (+190)

Deportivo Alaves (+190) Draw: (+185)

Watch UD Almeria vs Real Betis

Real Betis is on the road to match up with UD Almeria at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos in Almería.

Game Time: 10:15 AM ET

Game Time: 10:15 AM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Real Betis (+100)

Real Betis (+100) Underdog: UD Almeria (+235)

UD Almeria (+235) Draw: (+260)

Watch Sevilla FC vs Villarreal CF

Villarreal CF is on the road to match up with Sevilla FC at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: Sevilla FC (-105)

Sevilla FC (-105) Underdog: Villarreal CF (+245)

Villarreal CF (+245) Draw: (+255)

Watch FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid travels to play FC Barcelona at Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Favorite: FC Barcelona (-105)

FC Barcelona (-105) Underdog: Atletico Madrid (+250)

Atletico Madrid (+250) Draw: (+260)

