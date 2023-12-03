How to Watch LaLiga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 3
Deportivo Alaves and RCD Mallorca hit the pitch in one of many exciting matchups on the LaLiga slate today.
How to watch all the games in the LaLiga today is available here.
LaLiga Streaming Live Today
Watch RCD Mallorca vs Deportivo Alaves
Deportivo Alaves travels to play RCD Mallorca at Visit Mallorca Estadi in Palma.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: RCD Mallorca (+165)
- Underdog: Deportivo Alaves (+190)
- Draw: (+185)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch UD Almeria vs Real Betis
Real Betis is on the road to match up with UD Almeria at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos in Almería.
- Game Time: 10:15 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Real Betis (+100)
- Underdog: UD Almeria (+235)
- Draw: (+260)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Sevilla FC vs Villarreal CF
Villarreal CF is on the road to match up with Sevilla FC at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Sevilla FC (-105)
- Underdog: Villarreal CF (+245)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid travels to play FC Barcelona at Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: FC Barcelona (-105)
- Underdog: Atletico Madrid (+250)
- Draw: (+260)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
