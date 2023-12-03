How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, December 3
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST
In one of the two matchups on the Liga MX slate today, Club Leon and CF America square off at Estadio Azteca.
Searching for live coverage of Liga MX action? All the games to watch today are here.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch CF America vs Club Leon
Club Leon makes the trip to play CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Favorite: CF America (-175)
- Underdog: Club Leon (+450)
- Draw: (+340)
Watch CF Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis
Atletico San Luis is on the road to face CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Favorite: CF Monterrey (-215)
- Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+550)
- Draw: (+360)
