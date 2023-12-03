In one of the two matchups on the Liga MX slate today, Club Leon and CF America square off at Estadio Azteca.

Searching for live coverage of Liga MX action? All the games to watch today are here.

Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch CF America vs Club Leon

Club Leon makes the trip to play CF America at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF America (-175)

CF America (-175) Underdog: Club Leon (+450)

Club Leon (+450) Draw: (+340)

(+340) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch CF Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis

Atletico San Luis is on the road to face CF Monterrey at Estadio BBVA Bancomer in Guadalupe.

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: CF Monterrey (-215)

CF Monterrey (-215) Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+550)

Atletico San Luis (+550) Draw: (+360)

(+360) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.