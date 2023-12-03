How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 3
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's Ligue 1 schedule, including Paris Saint-Germain playing Le Havre AC.
Information on how to watch today's Ligue 1 play is included for you.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
|Women's College Basketball Games to Watch
|How to Watch Liga MX Today
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Le Havre AC vs Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain is on the road to play Le Havre AC at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.
- Game Time: 7:00 AM ET
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-360)
- Underdog: Le Havre AC (+900)
- Draw: (+500)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Toulouse FC vs FC Lorient
FC Lorient makes the trip to play Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Toulouse FC (-105)
- Underdog: FC Lorient (+310)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch AS Monaco vs Montpellier HSC
Montpellier HSC is on the road to face AS Monaco at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: AS Monaco (-155)
- Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+400)
- Draw: (+340)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Stade Brest 29 vs Clermont Foot 63
Clermont Foot 63 travels to match up with Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Stade Brest 29 (-140)
- Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+400)
- Draw: (+280)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Lille OSC vs FC Metz
FC Metz journeys to play Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.
- Game Time: 11:05 AM ET
- TV Channel:
- Favorite: Lille OSC (-240)
- Underdog: FC Metz (+650)
- Draw: (+380)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Olympique Marseille vs Stade Rennes
Stade Rennes is on the road to match up with Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-115)
- Underdog: Stade Rennes (+310)
- Draw: (+275)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.