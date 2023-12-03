There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's Ligue 1 schedule, including Paris Saint-Germain playing Le Havre AC.

Information on how to watch today's Ligue 1 play is included for you.

Watch Le Havre AC vs Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain is on the road to play Le Havre AC at Stade Oceane in Le Havre.

Game Time: 7:00 AM ET

7:00 AM ET TV Channel:

Favorite: Paris Saint-Germain (-360)

Paris Saint-Germain (-360) Underdog: Le Havre AC (+900)

Le Havre AC (+900) Draw: (+500)

Watch Toulouse FC vs FC Lorient

FC Lorient makes the trip to play Toulouse FC at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: fubo Sports Network

fubo Sports Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Toulouse FC (-105)

Toulouse FC (-105) Underdog: FC Lorient (+310)

FC Lorient (+310) Draw: (+255)

Watch AS Monaco vs Montpellier HSC

Montpellier HSC is on the road to face AS Monaco at Stade Louis II in Fontvieille.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel:

Favorite: AS Monaco (-155)

AS Monaco (-155) Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+400)

Montpellier HSC (+400) Draw: (+340)

Watch Stade Brest 29 vs Clermont Foot 63

Clermont Foot 63 travels to match up with Stade Brest 29 at Stade Francis-Le Ble in Brest.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Stade Brest 29 (-140)

Stade Brest 29 (-140) Underdog: Clermont Foot 63 (+400)

Clermont Foot 63 (+400) Draw: (+280)

Watch Lille OSC vs FC Metz

FC Metz journeys to play Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV Channel:

Favorite: Lille OSC (-240)

Lille OSC (-240) Underdog: FC Metz (+650)

FC Metz (+650) Draw: (+380)

Watch Olympique Marseille vs Stade Rennes

Stade Rennes is on the road to match up with Olympique Marseille at Orange Velodrome in Marseille.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

Favorite: Olympique Marseille (-115)

Olympique Marseille (-115) Underdog: Stade Rennes (+310)

Stade Rennes (+310) Draw: (+275)

