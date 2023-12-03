Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be running routes against the 10th-best passing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Valdes-Scantling has put up 15 catches for 248 yards and one TD this campaign so far this year. He has been targeted on 28 occasions, and averages 22.5 yards receiving.

Valdes-Scantling vs. the Packers

Valdes-Scantling vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay has allowed two opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Packers have surrendered a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

Valdes-Scantling will square off against the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this week. The Packers concede 205.1 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the Packers have surrendered 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks sixth among NFL defenses.

Chiefs Player Previews

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-115)

Valdes-Scantling Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Valdes-Scantling has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 45.5% of his games (five of 11).

Valdes-Scantling has received 6.7% of his team's 417 passing attempts this season (28 targets).

He averages 8.9 yards per target this season (248 yards on 28 targets).

Valdes-Scantling has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has scored one of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (3.7%).

Valdes-Scantling has been targeted three times in the red zone (4.9% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts).

Valdes-Scantling's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / -1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 4 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 84 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

