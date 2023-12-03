When Marquez Valdes-Scantling hits the gridiron for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 13 matchup against the Green Bay Packers (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Chiefs vs Packers Anytime TD Bets

Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Valdes-Scantling's 28 targets have resulted in 15 catches for 248 yards (22.5 per game) and one score.

Valdes-Scantling, in 11 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 2 48 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 37 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 1 12 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 5 3 84 1 Week 8 @Broncos 4 2 27 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 2 22 0 Week 11 Eagles 3 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 1 1 -1 0

