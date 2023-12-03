The Missouri Tigers (6-2) will meet the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Missouri vs. Wichita State Game Information

Missouri Players to Watch

  • Noah Carter: 13 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Sean East: 16.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Caleb Grill: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nick Honor: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Anthony Robinson II: 5.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wichita State Players to Watch

Missouri vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG Wichita State AVG Wichita State Rank
192nd 74.6 Points Scored 80.3 80th
91st 66.6 Points Allowed 68.6 133rd
273rd 30.9 Rebounds 40.8 8th
315th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 9.3 171st
40th 9.5 3pt Made 6.3 271st
129th 14.3 Assists 12.8 215th
104th 10.8 Turnovers 10.5 86th

