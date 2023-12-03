Missouri vs. Wichita State December 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST
The Missouri Tigers (6-2) will meet the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.
Missouri vs. Wichita State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Missouri (-6.5)
- Total: 143.5
- TV: ESPN2
Missouri Players to Watch
- Noah Carter: 13 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Sean East: 16.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Caleb Grill: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nick Honor: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anthony Robinson II: 5.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
Missouri vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison
|Missouri Rank
|Missouri AVG
|Wichita State AVG
|Wichita State Rank
|192nd
|74.6
|Points Scored
|80.3
|80th
|91st
|66.6
|Points Allowed
|68.6
|133rd
|273rd
|30.9
|Rebounds
|40.8
|8th
|315th
|7.1
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|171st
|40th
|9.5
|3pt Made
|6.3
|271st
|129th
|14.3
|Assists
|12.8
|215th
|104th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|10.5
|86th
