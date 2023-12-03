The Missouri Tigers (6-2) will meet the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

Missouri vs. Wichita State Game Information

Missouri Players to Watch

Noah Carter: 13 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

13 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Sean East: 16.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

16.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Caleb Grill: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Nick Honor: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.4 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Anthony Robinson II: 5.9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wichita State Players to Watch

Missouri vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG Wichita State AVG Wichita State Rank 192nd 74.6 Points Scored 80.3 80th 91st 66.6 Points Allowed 68.6 133rd 273rd 30.9 Rebounds 40.8 8th 315th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 9.3 171st 40th 9.5 3pt Made 6.3 271st 129th 14.3 Assists 12.8 215th 104th 10.8 Turnovers 10.5 86th

