The Missouri Tigers (6-2) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup with the Wichita State Shockers (7-1), winners of three straight as well. The Tigers are favorites (-7.5) in the contest, which tips at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Missouri vs. Wichita State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Missouri -7.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 146.5 points.

Missouri has had an average of 141.3 points in its games this season, 5.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Tigers are 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

Missouri has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.

The Tigers have played as a favorite of -275 or more twice this season and won both games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Missouri has a 73.3% chance to win.

Missouri vs. Wichita State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Missouri 2 25% 74.6 154.9 66.6 135.2 151 Wichita State 4 66.7% 80.3 154.9 68.6 135.2 142.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Missouri Insights & Trends

The Tigers score 6.0 more points per game (74.6) than the Shockers give up (68.6).

When Missouri scores more than 68.6 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Missouri vs. Wichita State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Missouri 2-6-0 0-5 2-6-0 Wichita State 3-3-0 0-0 4-2-0

Missouri vs. Wichita State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Missouri Wichita State 16-3 Home Record 8-9 5-5 Away Record 7-4 8-10-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 10-1-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 11-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-4-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.