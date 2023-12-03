The Missouri Tigers (6-2) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest with the Wichita State Shockers (7-1), winners of three straight as well. It tips at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Missouri vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: ESPN

Missouri Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 38.0% the Shockers allow to opponents.

Missouri is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 38.0% from the field.

The Tigers are the 274th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Shockers rank eighth.

The 74.6 points per game the Tigers put up are 6.0 more points than the Shockers allow (68.6).

When Missouri puts up more than 68.6 points, it is 5-1.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 73.3 points per contest.

The Tigers gave up 74.5 points per game last year at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.6).

Missouri made 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged on the road (8.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Missouri Upcoming Schedule