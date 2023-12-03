The Missouri Tigers (6-2) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest with the Wichita State Shockers (7-1), winners of three straight as well. It tips at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Missouri vs. Wichita State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN
Missouri Stats Insights

  • The Tigers are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 38.0% the Shockers allow to opponents.
  • Missouri is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 38.0% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 274th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Shockers rank eighth.
  • The 74.6 points per game the Tigers put up are 6.0 more points than the Shockers allow (68.6).
  • When Missouri puts up more than 68.6 points, it is 5-1.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 73.3 points per contest.
  • The Tigers gave up 74.5 points per game last year at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.6).
  • Missouri made 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged on the road (8.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Missouri Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 South Carolina State W 82-59 Mizzou Arena
11/25/2023 Loyola (MD) W 78-70 Mizzou Arena
11/28/2023 @ Pittsburgh W 71-64 Petersen Events Center
12/3/2023 Wichita State - Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
12/17/2023 Seton Hall - T-Mobile Center

