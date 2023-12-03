How to Watch Missouri vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
The Missouri Tigers (6-2) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest with the Wichita State Shockers (7-1), winners of three straight as well. It tips at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Missouri vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: ESPN
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 38.0% the Shockers allow to opponents.
- Missouri is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 38.0% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 274th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Shockers rank eighth.
- The 74.6 points per game the Tigers put up are 6.0 more points than the Shockers allow (68.6).
- When Missouri puts up more than 68.6 points, it is 5-1.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 73.3 points per contest.
- The Tigers gave up 74.5 points per game last year at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.6).
- Missouri made 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.7 more threes and 2.3% points better than it averaged on the road (8.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 82-59
|Mizzou Arena
|11/25/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 78-70
|Mizzou Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 71-64
|Petersen Events Center
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|T-Mobile Center
