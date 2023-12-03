A pair of streaking squads meet when the Missouri Tigers (6-2) host the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Shockers, winners of three in a row.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Wichita State matchup.

Missouri vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri vs. Wichita State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Wichita State Moneyline BetMGM Missouri (-7.5) 146.5 -275 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Missouri (-7.5) 146.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. Wichita State Betting Trends

Missouri has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, just two of the Tigers games have hit the over.

Wichita State has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Shockers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this year.

Missouri Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Missouri is 82nd in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (130th).

The implied probability of Missouri winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.