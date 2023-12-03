Missouri vs. Wichita State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
A pair of streaking squads meet when the Missouri Tigers (6-2) host the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Shockers, winners of three in a row.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Wichita State matchup.
Missouri vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Missouri vs. Wichita State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|Wichita State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-7.5)
|146.5
|-275
|+230
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-7.5)
|146.5
|-315
|+250
Missouri vs. Wichita State Betting Trends
- Missouri has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, just two of the Tigers games have hit the over.
- Wichita State has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Shockers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this year.
Missouri Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Missouri is 82nd in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (130th).
- The implied probability of Missouri winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
