A pair of streaking squads meet when the Missouri Tigers (6-2) host the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their three-game winning streak on the line versus the Shockers, winners of three in a row.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Missouri vs. Wichita State matchup.

Missouri vs. Wichita State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Missouri vs. Wichita State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Wichita State Moneyline
BetMGM Missouri (-7.5) 146.5 -275 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Missouri (-7.5) 146.5 -315 +250 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. Wichita State Betting Trends

  • Missouri has a record of just 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, just two of the Tigers games have hit the over.
  • Wichita State has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The Shockers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this year.

Missouri Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • Missouri is 82nd in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (130th).
  • The implied probability of Missouri winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

