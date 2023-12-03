Sunday's game at Mizzou Arena has the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) matching up with the Missouri Tigers (6-2) at 3:00 PM ET (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a close 73-72 win for Wichita State, so expect a tight matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Wichita State is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 7.5. The two teams are projected to come in below the 146.5 over/under.

Missouri vs. Wichita State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Mizzou Arena Line: Missouri -7.5

Missouri -7.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Missouri -275, Wichita State +230

Missouri vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 73, Missouri 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Wichita State

Pick ATS: Wichita State (+7.5)



Wichita State (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Missouri has gone 2-6-0 against the spread, while Wichita State's ATS record this season is 3-3-0. The Tigers have gone over the point total in two games, while Shockers games have gone over four times. The teams average 154.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +64 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.0 points per game. They're putting up 74.6 points per game to rank 192nd in college basketball and are allowing 66.6 per contest to rank 91st in college basketball.

Missouri is 273rd in the nation at 30.9 rebounds per game. That's 1.2 fewer than the 32.1 its opponents average.

Missouri makes 9.5 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents (6.5). It is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc (100th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31.0%.

The Tigers score 97.9 points per 100 possessions (112th in college basketball), while giving up 87.4 points per 100 possessions (132nd in college basketball).

Missouri has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (104th in college basketball play), 2.7 fewer than the 13.5 it forces on average (100th in college basketball).

