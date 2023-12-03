The Sunday college basketball schedule includes four games with a MVC team in play. Among those games is the Illinois State Redbirds taking on the NC State Wolfpack.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MVC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Illinois State Redbirds at NC State Wolfpack 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ACC Network Extra Northern Iowa Panthers at Creighton Bluejays 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - Valparaiso Beacons at Purdue Boilermakers 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - Middle Tennessee Raiders at Belmont Bruins 3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow MVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Other Conferences Today