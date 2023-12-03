MVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Sunday, December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 1:22 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
The Sunday college basketball schedule includes four games with a MVC team in play. Among those games is the Illinois State Redbirds taking on the NC State Wolfpack.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Illinois State Redbirds at NC State Wolfpack
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|ACC Network Extra
|Northern Iowa Panthers at Creighton Bluejays
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|-
|Valparaiso Beacons at Purdue Boilermakers
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|-
|Middle Tennessee Raiders at Belmont Bruins
|3:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow MVC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
How to Watch Other Conferences Today
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.