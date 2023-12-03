Want to enjoy seven straight hours of football today without constant commercial breaks? NFL RedZone is for you. You'll see every touchdown from the early and late afternoon games in Week 13, plus live coverage of the best moments all day long. Whether you're following your fantasy players, prop bets or just want to watch a ton of football from multiple matchups without having to change channels, read on to see what's on tap today on RedZone.

Click Here to Watch NFL RedZone on Fubo

Date/Time TV Odds
Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Lions (-4)
Total: 47.5
Denver Broncos at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Texans (-3)
Total: 47
Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Colts (-1)
Total: 42
Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Dolphins (-9)
Total: 49.5
Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Falcons (-2)
Total: 33
Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Steelers (-6)
Total: 41
Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Chargers (-4.5)
Total: 39
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Buccaneers (-3.5)
Total: 37
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: 49ers (-3)
Total: 47
Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo Favorite: Rams (-3.5)
Total: 39.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.