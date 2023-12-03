How to Stream NFL RedZone: Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:48 AM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Want to enjoy seven straight hours of football today without constant commercial breaks? NFL RedZone is for you. You'll see every touchdown from the early and late afternoon games in Week 13, plus live coverage of the best moments all day long. Whether you're following your fantasy players, prop bets or just want to watch a ton of football from multiple matchups without having to change channels, read on to see what's on tap today on RedZone.
|Date/Time
|TV
|Odds
|Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Lions (-4)
Total: 47.5
|Denver Broncos at Houston Texans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Texans (-3)
Total: 47
|Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Colts (-1)
Total: 42
|Miami Dolphins at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Dolphins (-9)
Total: 49.5
|Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Falcons (-2)
Total: 33
|Arizona Cardinals at Pittsburgh Steelers
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Steelers (-6)
Total: 41
|Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots
|1:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Chargers (-4.5)
Total: 39
|Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4:05 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|CBS | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Buccaneers (-3.5)
Total: 37
|San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: 49ers (-3)
Total: 47
|Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Rams
|4:25 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|FOX | Live Stream: NFL RedZone on Fubo
|Favorite: Rams (-3.5)
Total: 39.5
