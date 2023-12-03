NHL Games on TV Today: Channel & Free Streaming Options | December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
The contests in a Sunday NHL lineup that shouldn't be missed include the Colorado Avalanche playing the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.
Searching for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch on Sunday are here.
Today's NHL Games
|Date/Time
|TV
|Chicago Blackhawks at Minnesota Wild
|2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|NBCS-CHI,BSN,BSWI,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|San Jose Sharks at New York Rangers
|6:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|MSG,NBCS-CA,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Nashville Predators at Buffalo Sabres
|7:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|MSG-B,BSSO,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins
|7:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|NESN,BSOH,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
|Colorado Avalanche at Los Angeles Kings
|8:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3
|ALT,BSW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
