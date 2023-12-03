Noah Gray will be running routes against the 10th-best passing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Gray has reeled in 21 passes for 244 total yards (22.2 per game) and one score this season.

Gray vs. the Packers

Gray vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Two players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Green Bay in the 2023 season.

The Packers have surrendered a TD pass to 12 opposing players this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

Gray will face the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this week. The Packers concede 205.1 passing yards per contest.

So far this season, the Packers have conceded 12 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.1 per game. That ranks sixth in NFL play.

Chiefs Player Previews

Noah Gray Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-118)

Gray Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Gray has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 63.6% of his games (seven of 11).

Gray has received 6.7% of his team's 417 passing attempts this season (28 targets).

He is averaging 8.7 yards per target (33rd in league play), racking up 244 yards on 28 passes thrown his way.

Gray, in 11 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 3.7% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Gray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

