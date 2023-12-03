Will Noah Gray Score a Touchdown Against the Packers in Week 13?
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to square off in a Week 13 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Noah Gray score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Think Gray will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Chiefs vs Packers Anytime TD Bets
Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Packers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)
- Gray has racked up 244 yards receiving (22.2 per game) and one TD, hauling in 21 throws on 28 targets.
- Gray, in 11 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.
Noah Gray Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|5
|3
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|3
|3
|38
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|2
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|3
|1
|34
|1
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|21
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|2
|2
|14
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|3
|2
|25
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|3
|3
|34
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|3
|3
|30
|0
Rep Noah Gray with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.