The Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to square off in a Week 13 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Noah Gray score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Chiefs vs Packers Anytime TD Bets

Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Gray has racked up 244 yards receiving (22.2 per game) and one TD, hauling in 21 throws on 28 targets.

Gray, in 11 games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Noah Gray Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 3 38 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 1 34 1 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 21 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 2 14 0 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 25 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 3 34 0 Week 11 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 3 30 0

