Should you bet on Patrick Mahomes II hitting paydirt in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers, which kicks off at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Chiefs vs Packers Anytime TD Bets
Will Patrick Mahomes II score a touchdown against the Packers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)
- Mahomes has 305 yards on 53 carries (27.7 ypg) this season.
- Mahomes does not have a rushing touchdown in 11 games.
Patrick Mahomes II Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|21
|39
|226
|2
|1
|6
|45
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|29
|41
|305
|2
|1
|7
|30
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|24
|33
|272
|3
|0
|3
|28
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|18
|30
|203
|1
|2
|7
|51
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|31
|41
|281
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|30
|40
|306
|1
|1
|6
|31
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|32
|42
|424
|4
|1
|4
|29
|0
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|24
|38
|240
|0
|2
|3
|20
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|20
|30
|185
|2
|0
|6
|24
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|24
|43
|177
|2
|1
|6
|38
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|27
|34
|298
|2
|0
|5
|9
|0
