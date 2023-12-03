The focus will be on quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes II and Jordan Love when the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) and Green Bay Packers (5-6) clash on December 3. Which signal caller is beter equipped to bring home a win in this matchup? We break it all down below.

Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

Patrick Mahomes II vs. Jordan Love Matchup

Patrick Mahomes II 2023 Stats Jordan Love 11 Games Played 11 68.1% Completion % 60.5% 2,917 (265.2) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,599 (236.3) 21 Touchdowns 19 9 Interceptions 10 305 (27.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 221 (20.1) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 257.5 yards

: Over/Under 257.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Packers Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Packers rank eighth in the league with 20.4 points allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they rank 15th in total yards allowed with 340.3 given up per game.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Green Bay's defense has been very effective this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 2,256 total passing yards allowed (205.1 per game).

Against the run, the Packers are having trouble this season, with 1,487 rushing yards allowed (26th in NFL). They rank 19th with 10 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Green Bay is eighth in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (48.6%) and 21st in third-down efficiency allowed (39.9%).

Jordan Love Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 219.5 yards

: Over/Under 219.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Chiefs Defensive Stats

