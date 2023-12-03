Patrick Mahomes II will be up against the 10th-best passing defense in the NFL when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Mahomes has amassed 2,917 passing yards (265.2 per game) and a 68.1% completion percentage this year, throwing for 21 TDs with nine INTs. Mahomes also has rushed for 305 yards on 53 attempts, averaging 27.7 yards per game.

Mahomes vs. the Packers

Mahomes vs the Packers (since 2021): 1 GP / 166 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 166 PASS YPG / PASS TD Green Bay has allowed one opposing player to amass 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Packers have allowed one or more passing TDs to nine opposing quarterbacks this season.

Three opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Green Bay in 2023.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more touchdowns in an outing against the Packers this season.

The Packers allow 205.1 passing yards per game, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Packers have the No. 6 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 12 this season (1.1 per game).

Chiefs Player Previews

Patrick Mahomes II Passing Props vs. the Packers

Passing Yards: 258.5 (-115)

258.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-189)

Mahomes Passing Insights

Mahomes has gone over his passing yards total four times this year (36.4%).

The Chiefs pass on 59.9% of their plays and run on 40.1%. They are 14th in NFL action in points scored.

Mahomes' 7.1 yards per attempt rank 14th in the league.

In 10 of 11 games this season, Mahomes completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TDs eight times.

He has 77.8% of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (21).

Mahomes has attempted 61 passes in the red zone (55.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Mahomes' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 27-for-34 / 298 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 24-for-43 / 177 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 20-for-30 / 185 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 24-for-38 / 240 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 32-for-42 / 424 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs

