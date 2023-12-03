When the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers go head to head in Week 13 on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET, will Rashee Rice find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, continue scrolling.

Chiefs vs Packers Anytime TD Bets

Will Rashee Rice score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a TD)

Rice has recorded 527 yards receiving (47.9 per game) and five TDs, hauling in 44 balls out of 56 targets this campaign.

Rice has five games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 11 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Rashee Rice Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0 Week 7 Chargers 6 5 60 1 Week 8 @Broncos 5 4 56 0 Week 9 Dolphins 2 2 17 1 Week 11 Eagles 5 4 42 0 Week 12 @Raiders 10 8 107 1

