With the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Green Bay Packers in Week 13 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), is Richie James Jr. a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think James will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chiefs vs Packers Anytime TD Bets

Will Richie James Jr. score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a TD)

James has 6 yards receiving on one catch (three targets) this season, averaging 2.0 yards per game.

James does not have a TD reception this season in two games.

Richie James Jr. Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 1 6 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 0

Rep Richie James Jr. with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.