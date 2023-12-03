Sunday's contest at Chaifetz Arena has the Ball State Cardinals (5-1) squaring off against the Saint Louis Billikens (4-4) at 3:00 PM ET on December 3. Our computer prediction projects a 79-71 victory for Ball State.

The Billikens fell in their most recent outing 78-59 against Wichita State on Friday.

Saint Louis vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 79, Saint Louis 71

Other A-10 Predictions

Saint Louis Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Billikens took down the Missouri Tigers at home on November 12 by a score of 93-85.

The Billikens have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (three).

Saint Louis 2023-24 Best Wins

93-85 at home over Missouri (No. 107) on November 12

79-75 at home over UIC (No. 163) on November 26

79-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 238) on November 15

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 15.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

15.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Kyla McMakin: 15.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

15.3 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Tierra Simon: 4.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

4.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Brooklyn Gray: 12.3 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

12.3 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Julia Martinez: 9.0 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 43.3 FG%

Saint Louis Performance Insights

The Billikens have a -10 scoring differential, falling short by 1.3 points per game. They're putting up 77.1 points per game to rank 63rd in college basketball and are allowing 78.4 per outing to rank 340th in college basketball.

