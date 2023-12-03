The Saint Louis Billikens (4-4) face the Ball State Cardinals (5-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Saint Louis vs. Ball State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Sunday, December 3 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Saint Louis Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Peyton Kennedy: 15.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Kyla McMakin: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Tierra Simon: 4.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

4.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK Brooklyn Gray: 12.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Julia Martinez: 9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ball State Players to Watch

Kennedy: 15.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK McMakin: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Simon: 4.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

4.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK Gray: 12.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Martinez: 9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.