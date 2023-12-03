The Saint Louis Billikens (4-4) welcome in the Ball State Cardinals (5-1) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. Ball State Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 78.2 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 78.4 the Billikens allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 78.4 points, Ball State is 3-0.

Saint Louis has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.2 points.

The Billikens score 77.1 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 68.0 the Cardinals give up.

Saint Louis has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 68.0 points.

When Ball State gives up fewer than 77.1 points, it is 5-0.

The Billikens are making 44.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.6% lower than the Cardinals concede to opponents (45.7%).

The Cardinals make 47.2% of their shots from the field, 2.4% higher than the Billikens' defensive field-goal percentage.

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 15.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

15.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Kyla McMakin: 15.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

15.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Tierra Simon: 4.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

4.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Brooklyn Gray: 12.3 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

12.3 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Julia Martinez: 9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 43.3 FG%

