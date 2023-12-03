How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 3
There are plenty of exciting matchups on today's Serie A schedule, including Bologna taking on US Lecce.
How to watch all the games in the Serie A today is available here.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch US Lecce vs Bologna
Bologna journeys to match up with US Lecce at Via del Mare in Lecce.
- Game Time: 6:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bologna (+135)
- Underdog: US Lecce (+215)
- Draw: (+200)
Watch Udinese vs Hellas Verona
Hellas Verona makes the trip to take on Udinese at Stadio Friuli in Udine.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Udinese (-140)
- Underdog: Hellas Verona (+380)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch ACF Fiorentina vs Salernitana
Salernitana travels to face ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: ACF Fiorentina (-260)
- Underdog: Salernitana (+650)
- Draw: (+350)
Watch Sassuolo vs AS Roma
AS Roma travels to play Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AS Roma (+100)
- Underdog: Sassuolo (+250)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch SSC Napoli vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan makes the trip to match up with SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Inter Milan (+140)
- Underdog: SSC Napoli (+185)
- Draw: (+230)
